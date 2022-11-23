LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Pass the time this Thanksgiving with some friendly family competition.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser hosts the first ever WDRB in the Morning Holiday Game Time Challenge.
The WDRB in the Morning crew went head to head with some Minute-To-Win-It style games.
Some with names like "Pantyhose Wrecking Balls", "Tissue Issue" and "Cool as Dice".
Pressured by the clock and their competition, Candyce, Sterling, Jude & Bryce set their pride to the side and played to win.
These simple and challenging games can occupy your time over the holidays and create some fantastic memories.
See who came out on top during the first ever WDRB in the Morning Holiday Game Time.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.