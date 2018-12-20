Be Our Guest - Zeggz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're ready for a fresh, fast breakfast, lunch or brunch, we have a deal for you.

Zeggz was the WDRB "Be Our Guest" deal this week! All gift certificates sold out, but you can still visit their two Louisville locations. 

The restaurant serves everything from Crème Brulee French Toast to biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. And, of course, they have plenty of eggs.

Zeggz locations:

Middletown

11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 102

Louisville, KY 40243

502-882-1650

Lime Kiln

2400 Lime Kiln Lane, Suite B

Louisville, KY 40222

502-742-6292

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags