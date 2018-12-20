LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're ready for a fresh, fast breakfast, lunch or brunch, we have a deal for you.
Zeggz was the WDRB "Be Our Guest" deal this week! All gift certificates sold out, but you can still visit their two Louisville locations.
The restaurant serves everything from Crème Brulee French Toast to biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. And, of course, they have plenty of eggs.
Zeggz locations:
Middletown
11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 102
Louisville, KY 40243
502-882-1650
Lime Kiln
2400 Lime Kiln Lane, Suite B
Louisville, KY 40222
502-742-6292
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.