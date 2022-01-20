JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Get started planning that wedding.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, 617 Brown Forman Road.
Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event.
Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs... you can meet them all on Saturday, January 23rd from Noon to 3pm.
Bridal Show Open House
Lakeside Reflections
Jeffersonville, IN
Sunday, January 23rd
Noon to 3pm
Future Brides Welcome
Make a Reservation
Call 812-282-5425
Click here to RSVP for the Bridal Show Open House.
