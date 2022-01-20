Lakeside Reflections Bridal Show

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Get started planning that wedding.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, 617 Brown Forman Road.

Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event.

Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs... you can meet them all on Saturday, January 23rd from Noon to 3pm.

Bridal Show Open House

Lakeside Reflections

Jeffersonville, IN

Sunday, January 23rd

Noon to 3pm

Future Brides Welcome

Make a Reservation

Call 812-282-5425

Click here to RSVP for the Bridal Show Open House.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags