LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Westport Village celebrates summer with live music, exclusive shopping deals, giveaways and more.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about their annual Summer Edit.
The fun, free and family-friendly shopping event returns to the green space near Tunie’s on Saturday, July 30th from 2pm-5pm.
Shop at least ten local pop-up vendors offering acrylic jewelry, dog accessories, gourmet spreads, home décor and much more.
Popular vendors include Hall’s Beer Cheese, Barkin for Bows, Bluegrass Burlap Shop, Quarterback Designs, Moonflower, Sissy Cakes and more.
Enjoy live music with the Southern Sirens, playing songs that’ll have you singing along.
Visit the Westport Village booth to pick up an exclusive shopping pass with day-of special deals.
Pick up a Summer Edit cup before strolling around the Village discovering sips and more tent sales.
