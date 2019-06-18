LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Second Chances Wildlife wants you to have fun and help take care of wildlife babies.
You're invited to their Wildlife Baby Shower on Sunday, June 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00.
Baby season starts in spring for Second Chances Wildlife.
Many wildlife babies make it into the center for nurturing and rehabilitation before returning to the wild.
This special event is the ONLY time you are able see these wildlife babies up close and in person.
$6 per person to attend the Wildlife Baby Shower (2+ years).
Tickets can be purchased in advance through eventbrite or at the door.
Games and activities may cost more.
All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Click here for the wish list of items needed.
