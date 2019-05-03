LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition including Woodford Reserve's $1,000 Mint Juleps.
This year, the recipe will feature a honey sweetener that has rested inside an oak barrel for 145 days inside the Twin Spires, to commemorate the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Proceeds from this year's mint julep cup will benefit the John Asher Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.
Asher suddenly died last August at the age of 62. He was the long time Vice President of Communications at the track and loved his family, the Twin Spires and WKU.
There are 145 cups available this year. 125 of the cups are silver and 20 silver cups are plated in gold. A gold plated cup will cost $2,500.
