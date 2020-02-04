Bacon Bouquet 2-4-20.JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Bacon Bouquet is the sweetest (and most savory) way to show somebody that you really care.

All you need are a few strips of thick-cut bacon, a few wooden skewers and a little greenery to make this perfectly unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.

Follow these simple steps to create a beautiful bouquet.

  •     Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  •     Roll up each slice of bacon so it looks like a bud.
  •     Stick two toothpicks into each bud at the bottom to hold the roll in place, criss crossing so it can stand up.
  •     Place on a foil-lined muffin tray and bake for 30 minutes until browned and cooked through.
  •     Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees
  •     Cook for 10 more minutes
  •     Cool, remove toothpicks and then stick a skewer into the bottom of each so it looks like a rose on a stem.
  •     Stick in a vase full of greenery and deliver to the one you love who will certainly adore you for all eternity.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the websiteFacebookYoutube and Pinterest.

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Farm & Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

