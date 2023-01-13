LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A settlement has been reached between Bullitt County and a female inmate who was stripped naked and tased in the jail.
That's according to the Bullitt County jailer and the woman's attorney.
The amount of the settlement Karen Lawrence received has not been released yet, but WDRB has filed an open records request to find out.
Lawrence filed a lawsuit late last year against Bullitt County and four deputies for the September 2021 incident.
Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sept. 18, 2021. She was taken to Bullitt County Jail around 1:30 a.m. and "traumatized" by what happened, according to her attorney, Greg Belzley, said.
He says three male jail deputies and a female forcibly removed Lawrence's clothes and bra to put her in an orange jumpsuit, according to surveillance video. Lawrence was also tased in what the Bullitt County jail later determined was a display of "excessive force."
The jail's investigation concluded that Lawrence, "presented no immediate threat to deputies during this incident. Excessive force is a violation of (Bullitt County Detention Center) policy and will not be tolerated."
Only one of the deputies involved in the incident is still employed by the jail.
Previous Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.