Wow! Check out this incredible footage captured by Saildrone Explorer SD 1078 in the Atlantic Ocean during Hurricane Fiona Sept. 22, 2022. Hurricane Fiona is the first Category 4 storm of the 2022 season. It's churning up 50-foot waves and winds measured over 100 mph!
Video Credit: saildrone
In partnership with NOAA, Saildrone Inc. deployed seven ocean drones to collect data from hurricanes during the 2022 hurricane season with the goal of improving hurricane forecasting. Saildrones are equipped with a special “hurricane wing,” which looks like a hard sail, to withstand the extreme wind conditions encountered in storms as they gather data from the near-surface ocean and atmosphere in real-time. The data is then used to improve our understanding and prediction of tropical cyclone intensity changes and advance our knowledge of the ocean-atmosphere interactions that fuel them.