A Frost and a Freeze are possible this week following a cold front that will slide through the area this afternoon and dramatically drop our temperatures. Therefore, the National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a freeze warning for Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a frost advisory for about half of our viewing area, mainly along and north of I-64 and along and west of I-65. This does not include Louisville at this time. However, The NWS says this advisory could be extended farther to the south and east over time, because there is some uncertainty as to how quick we will see clouds clear in those areas and if there will be enough time for widespread frost to develop.
This goes into effect tonight through early tomorrow morning. Counties included in the warning are in the image below and detailed information about each alert are also also below.
FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 degrees expected for portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Rural areas and favored colder spots may see temperatures fall into the upper 20s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT/8 AM CDT/ Friday.
*TEMPERATURES...Mid to low 30s by Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could have impacts on agricultural and horticultural interests. Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncover