An Air Quality Alert has been issued for a few different parts of our area on Friday. You can click here to see Louisville's current air quality.
As heat builds and the wind slows Friday afternoon, higher levels of surface ozone will accumulate making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and anyone with a breathing or lung condition. Those people should avoid strenuous outdoor activities Friday.
Image Credit: Louisville Air Pollution Control District