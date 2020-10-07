We have another great opportunity to see a long duration passing of the International Space Station TONIGHT! The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles (965 km) per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour).
When to Look....
The ISS will be visible again tonight at 7:48 pm and for 6 minutes! That is the longest we ever see the ISS in our sky around Kentuckiana. The max height is 69 degrees above the horizon, so look about 2/3's of the way up in the sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.
Where to look...
It will appear at 7:48 pm in the northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees and move toward the southeast. It will set below the horizon in the ESE part of the sky at 11 degrees above the horizon.
Weather...
The weather will be great for spotting the ISS! The sun will set around 7:15 pm and it will be mild with temperatures in the 70s. It will also be mostly clear!