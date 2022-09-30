All eyes are on Ian, the storm that was then wasn't then was again a hurricane. At different points in the life of this storm, there has been a possibility of the remnants of Ian pushing some rain into our area this weekend. That's what we will look at in this post - is it still possible to get rain from the remnants of Ian?
As Ian nears its second U.S. landfall, we are getting a better idea of where it will head after moving in land. The steering flow looks strong enough to sweep it north and northeast, instead of allowing it to curve west and move into our region.
That means the rain should stay east of our communities this weekend. We will see clouds, especially in our eastern communities, from the outer reaches of moisture extending from Ian.
We do need rain. In the last 18 days, Louisville has only measured 0.16" of rain. When you expand that to the last 23 days, the city has only seen 0.38" of rain.
With the updated Drought Monitor issued Thursday morning, part of our area is included in the lowest category - Abnormally Dry.