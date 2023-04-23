Another below average day for temperatures and skies clearing out tonight means that those temperatures are going to tank even further as we head into the overnight hours.
Now that growing season is in effect, if you have already planted early this year, you're going to want to make sure to cover those sensitive plants before heading off to bed tonight.
In addition to thinking about your plants and pipes, do not forget your pets. If it's too cold for you and the plants to be outside without protection, then it's too cold for your animals to be outside unprotected, too. Below is the text by the National Weather Service issued with the Warning:
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 EXPECTED. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.