The International Space Station will be flying over our area tonight, and it's the last good chance to see it for a couple weeks. At 9:06 PM (Eastern) look toward the southwestern sky for a bright, fast moving object in the night sky. The ISS will be visible for four minutes as it crosses over our heads and disappears in the eastern sky. It will reach a maximum elevation of 55 degrees which is a little more than halfway up the sky.
We have seen clouds in and out of our southern and central communities most of the day today, but those clouds should break a bit tonight giving you a chance to see the space station fly over. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s.
There won't be another good chance to see the International Space Station over our area for the next couple weeks. There is another flyover Friday night, but we will be under rain and clouds and not able to see it.