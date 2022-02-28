Starting tomorrow, March 1st and running through March 7th is Severe Weather Awareness week in Kentucky.
Severe weather is something that should always be taken seriously and is something that you should always have a plan for, for you and your family heading into Spring, the season we typically see the most severe weather in our area.
Statewide Tornado Drill
In honor of severe weather awareness week, we will have a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:07am EST. You'll hear the tornado sirens sound off, even with clear conditions. This give you the opportunity to practice a plan for you and your family for when severe weather strikes.
Have a plan
The best thing you can do ahead of time, and you'll have an opportunity to do this this week, is to have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued for your home.
Watch vs Warning
First, you need to know the difference between a watch and a warning, which for some can be pretty confusing. Here's some info to help you understand:
A tornado watch is issued when conditions for the area are favorable for a tornado to possibly form. This could also be known as the warning ahead of a warning so that you are prepared for a possible tornado if one were to form.
A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted or indicated by Doppler Radar. This is when you take action immediately if your area is included in one. This could be a dangerous situation in which life and property could be at risk.
Courtesy NWS
Where To Shelter
When it comes to taking shelter from a tornado, this could be the difference between life and death, and you need to know where to go if a tornado warning is issued.
The best place for you to go is a basement or storm shelter at your home and away from windows. If you don't have a basement, an interior room in the house or building, and away from windows is the safest. You want to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible.
Courtesy NWS
Courtesy NWS
What if you are driving and a tornado warning is issued or you see one while driving? Your best option is to get off the road and get inside a sturdy structure for cover. What not to do is go under an overpass, as this doesn't shelter you from the winds or flying debris that come with a tornado.
Courtesy NWS
Other Severe Weather Threats
Obviously, tornadoes are probably the most dangerous form of severe weather we see here, but there are other threats that also need to be taken seriously and for you to have a plan for.
With spring strong thunderstorms, we also see a lot of lightning and heavy rain that can lead to flooding.
Its important to keep in mind that lightning can see be a big threat with these storms and can't be predicted exactly where a bolt is going to strike. The most safe option is obviously indoors when there is lightning present, and away from trees and other tall, metal or electric conducive structures are best.
Courtesy NWS
Heavy rain leads to flooding sometimes and flooding actually kills more people per year in the USA than tornadoes do. When it comes to flooding or a flooded roadway, the last place you want to be is in your car. More than half of flood related deaths occur in cars. Turn around, don't drown!
Courtesy NWS