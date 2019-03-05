The Kentucky statewide tornado drill is happening Wednesday morning at 10:07 Eastern time. Outdoor warning sirens will sound, your NOAA weather radio will alert, and the emergency tone will sound on your radio and television.
Wherever you are during this drill, practice going to a safe place. When severe weather arrives you don't have to stop and think about where that safe place is if you've already been there. Saving those few seconds can be critical during an emergency. Especially if you're not in your home, figure out where the safe place is in your location. If you're out shopping or running errands, it's helpful to know what to do if you are caught away from home in severe weather. This is also a great time to make sure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go with fresh batteries and other supplies.
If you are unsure where your safe place is in your home or where to go if you are not at home, you can contact me via email or social media using the links the below so we can figure it out together!