You may have already heard about the La Palma volcano which started erupting on September 19, but did you know it's *STILL* erupting?! The most recent update from Instituto Geografico Nacional, published on December 3, mentions ongoing seismic activity (earthquakes) and an ash cloud.
La Palma is the northwestern-most island in Spain's Canary Islands, and there are actually two volcanoes on the island. The older, northern one is Caldera Taburiente, but we are focusing on the younger, southern one called Cumbre Vieja. Cumbre Vieja means "Old Peak" and is one of the most active volcanoes in the Canary Islands. It is a stratovolcano, which means it's been built up over time on layers of ash and lava.
According to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program website, lava has covered more than 1% of the island and has reached the sea. At this point the eruption has forced thousands of people to evacuate and the lava has destroyed thousands of buildings. It has run over roads and is destroying the main revenue sources for the island. The Smithsonian went on to say this eruption is "characterized by Strombolian explosions and lava fountaining/jetting from multiple existing and new vents, advancing and sometimes branching lava flows, and daily ash emissions."
Banana farms are one of the island's main sources of revenue and many have been destroyed by the lava flows. The volcanic ash in the air has also forced some flights to be canceled over the last two months and the airport closed for a short time. Tourism is the other major source of revenue for the island, and the airport appears to have opened back up on November 20. Only one death has been reported from this eruption.
Thousands of earthquakes, most of them smaller tremors, have been recorded as part of the eruption. There have been several earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0 since early October, according to data from Spain's National Geographic Institute. Before this current eruption, the last one for Cumbre Vieja was in 1971, more than 50 years ago. That eruption lasted more than 3 weeks.
Weather is causing additional concerns after the island saw some heavy rain last week. Rain like that can cause a "lahar" - a mudslide or debris-flow from the combination of the heavy rain and the volcanic rock/dust/ash that has settled.