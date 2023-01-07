The rain Saturday managed to dive even farther south to stay outside our communities, but the low pressure center pushing that rain is taking a northeastern track Sunday that brings it right through our area.
Overnight light rain will spread across our area, and these showers will be widely scattered. That means you will see more empty spots on the radar than places covered by rain.
By Sunday morning temperatures will be low enough in parts of southern Indiana for you to see light snow instead of light rain. This is unlikely to accumulate beyond a faint dusting in the grass.
As temperatures climb into the 40s during the afternoon, anyone seeing snow will switch over to light rain before the moisture moves east out of our area by Sunday evening.
Have we mentioned how light this rain will be? This is not something worth canceling plans over when we're talking about hundredths of an inch of rain over a full day.
