After all of the destruction and damage across the area on Friday night into parts of Saturday, I figured it was a good time to show something good. This shot was from our New Albany tower-cam looking towards Louisville and the Kentucky state line. It serves as a great reminder that even on our darkest days and nights, the sun will always rise again.
Although we had a cold start to our Sunday, it's nice to start off with a beautiful sunrise across the area after severe weather early Saturday morning. Watch the video here and have a great and safe Sunday everyone!
A spectacular sunrise timelapse this morning from New Albany pic.twitter.com/2lUpzh8eAi— Bryce Jones (@BryceJonesWx) December 12, 2021
Please keep those who were affected by the tornadoes in your thoughts and prayers. If you'd like to see how you can help, you can clink this link here.