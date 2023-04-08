Remember the total solar eclipse that we got to experience in near totality here in Louisville a few years ago back in 2017? It was cool right? Well there is another one happening sooner rather than later and the path of totality is moving directly over part of our area.
What is a solar eclipse?
First, we should probably go over what a solar eclipse actually is. A solar eclipse happens when the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun so that it appears to block part or all of the sun. So technically speaking, we'll be behind the moon's shadow when we have our total solar eclipse. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.
The 2024 Solar Eclipse Path
The overall path for the total solar eclipse next year is a pretty good one for a large portion of the continental US. In fact, the entire path will go all the way from Mexico, through the US, and through Canada. In the US, the path will go over starting in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Viewing in OUR Area
We've got another great path to see the solar eclipse for our area for this eclipse next year. When you look closer at the path and a little zoomed in, you'll notice that it seems to go directly over part of our area.
Now, even though the path seems to cover up a large area, there will be a thin path of locations that will see 100% totality. Luckily enough for us, that does include part of our area. When we look a little closer, you'll notice that most of our Northwestern communities, including locations like Jasper, Paoli, and Seymour are in the 100% totality path!
Even here in Louisville, we are going to be very close, at 99.3% totality when the eclipse occurs. The furthest away from the path in our viewing area which could be the Columbia area, still sits at 95.1% totality at the time of the eclipse!
In Louisville, the eclipse will start at 1:49pm and will be at its max at 3:07pm.
Hopefully, we will have mostly clear skies a year from today so we can see the eclipse in all of its beauty!