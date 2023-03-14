Happy Pi Day! Yes, I said Pi, not Pie. Pi as in, the infinite mathematical number many of us know simply as 3.14..etc. Pi day is celebrated every year on March 14th. Get it? 3/14 = 3.14?
So where did Pi Day come from?
Pi Day first started being celebrated back in 1988 at San Francisco's Exploratorium. That is basically a museum of science and technology, The official holiday was created by a physicist named Larry Shaw who ironically was an employee at that museum.
According to ABC, the first celebration of Pi Day took place at exactly 1:59pm, which if you know more of the digits to the number, is what follows 3.14. Can you guess any more digits other than 3.14159....? Here's just a few..
3.1415926535897932384626433832795028841971693993751058209749445923078164062862089986280348253421170679821480865132823066470938446095505822317253594081.
If for some reason you'd like to see more digits than that you can literally find one million of the digits in pi here.
Ironically, Albert Einstein was born on Pi Day, and the physicist Stephen Hawking also died on Pi Day back in 2018.
Pi(e) Day Deals
Many restaurants and business use Pi day in the normal term (Pie) for deals on food and other services. Here's some places that are doing some Pi Day deals according to USA Today:
Blaze Pizza is giving Blaze Reward members any 11in pizza for $3.14.
Papa Johns Papa Rewards Members can buy one large one-topping pizza for the regular menu price and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Cici's Pizza If you dine in at Cicis, you can get $3.14 off an adult buffet and a kids' combo for $3.14.