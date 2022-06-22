A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area Wednesday until 8 PM Eastern. The counties shaded in blue are covered by the Watch, and those are the places the strongest storms are most likely to pop up this afternoon.
Storms are already producing severe-strength wind and hail. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter will be possible in storms tonight with some of those growing even stronger. Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Far southeast Indiana Northern Kentucky Southwest Ohio * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until 800 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible SUMMARY...A multicell cluster will likely evolve eastward across the middle Ohio Valley with a threat for damaging winds. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles west northwest of Lexington KY to 85 miles east of Cincinnati OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.