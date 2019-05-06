A powerful, deafening lightning strike was filmed in Boynton Beach, Florida on Sunday. Erica Hite had her cell phone camera rolling as opened the blinds of a window during a thunderstorm. Make sure you turn up the volume before watching this...
Severe weather pummeled South Florida on Sunday, with parts of Palm Beach County under a tornado warning. This should serve as a reminder to stay away from windows during severe weather or any thunderstorm for that matter.
There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm. Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!” Too many people wait far too long to get to a safe place when thunderstorms approach. Unfortunately, these delayed actions lead to many of the lightning deaths and injuries in the U.S.