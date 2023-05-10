The International Space Station will fly over our area a few times in the next few days, and tomorrow morning might be an opportunity you want to check out!
Thursday morning at 5:30, the ISS will appear along the northwestern horizon, fly across our area peaking 52º degrees above the horizon, and disappear to the east/southeast. It should be visible for seven minutes during this flyover, but clouds will get in the way for some of you. Thursday morning we will watch clouds roll in ahead of the rain coming later in the day.
Thursday morning won't be the only flyover this week, but it does seem like it's the one most likely to be visible to us. The ISS will also be passing over us high enough in the sky for a good chance to see it Saturday morning and night, Sunday morning and night, and Tuesday morning. You can see the exact times in the image below and click here for information from NASA about where to look. However, our weather pattern becomes more disturbed in the next few days creating rounds of rain and storms and keeping clouds in our sky that would obstruct your view of the space station.
If you are able to see the ISS on any of these passes, let us know on social media!