As the rain dries up and the clouds clear, this weekend will make for a few good chances to see the International Space Station.
Sunday morning just after 5:30 look toward the south. In a dark sky, the space station will look like a moving star. The cold front bringing Saturday's rain will clear our area early Sunday, so clouds will be tricky. The sky will become more clear through Sunday afternoon, but there should be enough breaks in the morning for some of you to see the space station.
Monday morning has two chances to see it; the best chance will be just after 6:15. Look toward WSW (or slightly south of west) about half an hour before sunrise. The sky should be mostly clear or partly cloudy at this point in the morning, but rain will be approaching from the northwest.
There are several more sightings Wednesday through Saturday of the upcoming week, but more rain and clouds will move in through that time period making it more difficult to see the space station.