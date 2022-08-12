The weather felt SO NICE today! This has a few of you asking, "could this mean an early start to Fall?" Not so fast, my friends. Let's look at what this cool down means.
Saturday morning will bring low temperatures in the 50s to many of our communities, which certainly feels more like September than August.
It's not just Saturday; much of the next week ahead will experience temperatures below where they should be this time of year. Highs should be in the upper 80s with lows near 70 based on climatological normals from the last 30 years. Both our high and low temperatures are all below those thresholds in the next seven days.
Beyond that, though, the Climate Prediction Center shows we will likely start to warm up again. Our 8-14 day forecast looks less certain about cooler-than-average weather, and by the 3-4 week time frame, we should start to warm again. This means the start of September looks a little bit warmer than normal which is why it's too soon to call this an early start to the Fall season.