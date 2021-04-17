Today has a lot of the gloom and not much doom. While clouds remain overhead until later this afternoon and evening, they don't offer up more than an occasional shower or sprinkle. Notice how at 2 PM most of them are concentrated north of I-64...
Those showers or quick downpours hug I-64 around 4 - 8 PM so there's a 40% chance for rain during the airshow. Thankfully severe weather isn't a concern and most the rain should be on the lighter side. Grab an umbrella and light jacket if you plan on leaving the house.
After 9 PM any showers roaming around slide south of I-64 and quickly fade away. That means we can cut the rain chance down to 20% during the fireworks. Dress for cool temps as numbers quickly fall through the 50's with skies clearing out. Hannah will be on WDRB News at 10 with an update!