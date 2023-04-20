The weather was nearly perfect for last year's Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks, but we can all remember a time the weather was less than perfect, right?
Temperatures have ranged from the 30s to the 80s with everything from full sunshine to sleet to more than an inch of rain. We all know the weather can be volatile this time of year in the Ohio Valley. You can click here to see the National Weather Service office in Louisville's full list of weather we have experienced at each past Thunder Over Louisville event, but here are some of the highlights:
Coldest temperature: 34° in 2005
Coldest high temperature: 45° in 1999
Coldest average daily temperature: 42.5° April 17, 1999 and April 23, 2005
Warmest temperature: 87° in 2022
Warmest low temperature: 64° in 2001 and 2002
Warmest average daily temperature: 75° April 23, 2022
Wettest: 1.09" in 1996
Frozen precipitation: Sleet was observed at Louisville International Airport in 1990. Sleet was observed at the venue in 2005. (data from NWS Louisville)
The forecast this year includes a few spotty showers, mixed sun and clouds, and cooler temps. Tune into WDRB News tonight to get a full look at the Thunder Over Louisville forecast.