Did you see the bright lights in the sky next to the moon last night? You were looking at Venus and Mars! Here's a photo from someone in our community:
Tonight and tomorrow Venus and Mars will, again, look like they are positioned near the moon. They'll be closer together tonight, so look toward the west in the evening after the sun sets to find them. They will still be pretty close to each other tomorrow night. Venus is the brighter of the two objects, the one easier to see next to the moon in this photo, and Mars has a red tint to it.
Those aren't the only planets you can look for right now in the dark sky! To find Saturn look high in the southeastern sky between midnight and dawn. Look a little farther to the east around that same time of morning, and you should be able to find Jupiter which should be fairly bright and relatively easy to spot. If you see any of these planets, let us know on social media or share a photo of your view!