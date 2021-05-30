Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings this week you can look for Saturn and Jupiter in the sky! If you look south or southeast just before dawn, the moon will be positioned near both planets making it easier to find them. Jupiter will look brighter so you know which one is which. You should be able to see both planets with just your eyes, but the show gets even better if you have a telescope! If you're able to get a closer look, you should be able to see Saturn's rings and Jupiter's 4 biggest moons.
In this diagram from EarthSky, Pluto and Neptune are listed because they are also nearby. However you can't see these two planets with just your eyes. You would need a telescope to see them.