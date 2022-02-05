February 5 is National Weatherperson's Day! I may be slightly biased (being a meteorologist and all) in recognizing this holiday, but I thought it would be a good time to talk about meteorologists, what we do, and our history!
Sometimes it's easy to take weather information for granted. All we have to do is turn on our TVs, or even pick up our phone, to get the forecast. Behind that forecast are dedicated meteorologist working around the clock to help you plan your day and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.
The First Weatherperson
National Weatherperson Day commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1745. Jeffries was one of America's first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774, and he took the first balloon observation in 1784. This is a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.
National Weather Service
The people at your local National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office issue the weather and river forecasts and warnings to protect life and property. The primary mission of the NWS is to provide the American public with the best possible warning service to save lives. Recent severe weather statistics show that they continue to improve the capability to warn the public of impending hazardous weather. These more accurate and longer lead time warnings help communities stay safe.
WDRB Weather
Broadcast meteorologists (like the WDRB Weather Team) study weather conditions by analyzing raw weather data and computer models in order to provide an informative forecast. We do this on a variety of mediums (TV, social media, apps, and these blogs). We also relay the NWS official watches and warnings. Our goal is to be a trusted source, especially during active or severe weather.
10 Fun Facts & Misconceptions about TV Meteorologists
-We are not reading a forecast someone else prepared. That might have been true 30-40 years ago, but today nearly every TV weather person has a meteorology (or atmospheric science) degree and is presenting their own forecast.
-When we cut-in during severe weather, we are not doing it for more screen time, to hear ourselves talk, or to ruin your day. Quite the opposite! We are trying to help and warn you of potentially dangerous weather. There is a protocol we have to follow from the FCC during severe weather. Active weather is when we are putting in the most time and effort, but is also when we get the most hateful and angry messages.
-When the forecast is wrong, we are beating ourselves up more than anyone. We look back, try to figure out what we missed, and learn from our mistakes in order to do better next time. This is definitely a field you keep learning!
-Many of us work to earn additional certifications above our meteorology degree to show we know what we are talking about. Many professional fields have similar programs!
-We have heard "it must be nice to be wrong and still get paid" many times before ;)
If you want to learn more about Marc, Jude, Rick, Bryce or me - check out our bios on the WDRB website!