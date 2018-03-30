Ky. Attorney General announces intentions to file lawsuit over hastily passed pension reform bill

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced his intentions to file a lawsuit after a last-minute pension reform bill passed through the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday night, sending it to Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

The announcement came in a tweet from Beshear's official Twitter account that was posted just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

"Last night the House and Senate violated the inviolable contract and broke their word -- but I am going to keep mine," Beshear tweeted. "I will file suit to stop SB 151."

A video accompanied the tweet in which Beshear argues that the bill, "violates the inviolable contract rule in just about every way the previous bills did," and didn't have the required actuarial analysis.

"Like all of you watching this video, I am outraged," Beshear said. "Last night we saw government at its worst, when the leadership of the House and Senate, in the dark of night, amended what was supposed to be a sewage bill into what they claim is pension reform. They did it through this amendment where they didn't allow any public comment or testimony. They refused to hear from you."

As a result of the bill's passage, Jefferson County Public Schools officials say they had approximately 1,270 teacher absences as of 4:45 a.m. when classes were canceled, and anticipated several hundred more.

