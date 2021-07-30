LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students at Grayson County Schools return to class on August 4th. You can also find all our Back to School information on the RECONNECT page at graysoncountyschools.com. Please
1. Health experts are expecting the Delta variant of COVID-19 to be a problem this fall. What safety precautions are in place for classrooms, lunchrooms, and buses?
GCS will continue to follow a modified version of the Healthy at School guidelines of 2020-21, based on current guidance.
2. Is your district still practicing social distancing and contact tracing? Will masks be required for anyone?
Social distancing of 3’ to the greatest extent possible and feasible. Masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, highly recommended but not required for unvaccinated. Anyone who wishes to continue to wear a mask in any situation should feel free to do so.
3. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year, will others in the classroom have to quarantine for 14 days?
Those required to quarantine will depend on contact tracing, other relevant factors.
a. Will students at home because of illness have access to NTI?
There will be at-home learning similar to any extended illness and/or absence.
b. How will extracurricular activities and attendance be affected?
No impact at this time.
4. Unemployment is affecting every type of industry. In what areas is your district short-staffed and how will that affect schools and students?
GCS always has openings for a variety of positions – all schools and departments. We still have some teaching positions open - HS Math, MS Special Ed, elementary. We also have frequent openings for bus drivers, cooks and custodians, both full-time and subs. Visit graysoncountyschools.com and click the Employment: Join Our Team! button on the Home Page for employment information and link to the GCS Job Board.
5. What tutoring opportunities are available for kids who fell behind during the pandemic?
GCS provided the summer learning and enrichment program, ELEVATE, at all grade levels. Schools provide intervention services during the regular school day, and also offer individual and/or group opportunities before and after school.
6. What types of resources are available in your county/district for parents who are still unemployed or in need?
Within the school system, our FRYSCs and our counselors do a great job of connecting students and/or families with resources. There are a number of community agencies that offer employment and/or other types of assistance.
What are the three most important things students need to know before heading back to the classroom?
• Be in the know – visit graysoncountyschools.com often, follow the district/your school on social
• Be flexible – this will hopefully be a more “normal” year than last, but there will still be changes, sometimes with quick turnaround
• Be excited – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back on August 4!
