LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest to Abbey Road on the River.
As the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival, Abbey Road on the River is held over Memorial Day weekend at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Come dance and celebrate with more than 250 Beatles-themed concerts performed by 50 different bands from around the world.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, you can get two single-day tickets valued at $100 for only $50. You better hurry because tickets will sell out quickly. To buy, click here.
The tickets are valid for May 26 to May 28, 2023 only, and tickets expire on May 28.
