LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-four acres of contaminated land will soon be transformed into a state-of-the-art sports complex.
The city of Louisville broke ground Tuesday on Heritage West, a sports and learning complex at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. It's expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors, generate $47,000,000 in economic impact, reduce violence and give young people a chance at greatness.
The facility is the brain child of Sadiqua Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
"This is about economic development. This about investment," Reynolds said during the groundbreaking. "This is about jobs. This is about education. This about changing the outcomes. This about investing in hope in a community. This community deserves this."
There are two phases of the project. There's enough money to make it through the first one, but millions more in donations are needed.
Renderings show what the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex will look like in the future. Image courtesy Louisville Urban Leauge.