LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A church in the west end of Louisville is giving out backpacks and COVID-19 vaccines before kids head back to school.
With the help of Kosair Charities, Emmanuel Baptist Church hopes to give out more than 1,000 new backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church on West Broadway.
Every child will also get a new book donated by the Louisville Free Public Library.
COVID-19 shots will also be administered by UofL Health starting at 11 a.m. Shots will also be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.