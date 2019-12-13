LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of a performance Friday night at Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Ballard High School Madrigals toured the city to bring Christmas joy to shoppers and local businesses.
The after-school choir wrapped up a week of dinner performances with Friday's musical trip around the city, including the Paddock Shops, singing four-part Christmas carols.
"It's like a little thing for us to do during the season," singer Kristin Tran said. "It's something we all really have fun doing."
The Madrigals also toured Jefferson County Public Schools on Friday morning. Their next performance is 6 p.m. Friday at Actors Theatre, and more performances will follow at local businesses this holiday season.
Students audition to get into Madrigals and spend hours practicing for these Christmas performances, during which the choir re-enacts an old English Christmas feast and dresses in costumes according to the time period.
The Madrigals are scheduled to perform at New York's famed Carnegie Hall in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.