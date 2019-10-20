LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was busier than usual Sunday -- not with cars, but bikes.
The Tom Owen CycLOUvia took to the streets Sunday for its eighth year. Bardstown Road was closed to motor vehicles from Douglass Boulevard to Highland Avenue from 2 to 6 p.m for people of all ages, abilities, and socioeconomic backgrounds looking to improve their mental, physical, and emotional health with a bike ride or walk. Tom Owen, a former District 8 councilman, has been an advocate for bicycles and pedestrians in the community.
The event route was shortened this year due to budget cuts, but people still hopped on their bikes, skateboards and scooters to enjoy the beautiful weather, and some strolled past shops and restaurants.
Lots of wheels and smiles on Bardstown Road today. #cyclouvia pic.twitter.com/cXbaEvqvdD— Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) October 20, 2019
"Louisville has a rich history in bike riding and bike racing," bicyclist Chris Cooper said. "We have lots of world events; we have national events and then we have our local CycLOUvia events."
The event has attracted thousands of people since its inception in 2012 by promoting a healthy lifestyle and alternative transportation.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.