LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A relay moving through Louisville on Thursday honored fallen military and first responders.
The "Carry the Load" relay is a 20,000-mile relay across the country that covers 48 states and ends at the end of the month with a two-day event in Texas at the Dallas Memorial March. It's part of the Memorial May campaign that started April 27 and ends May 29. There are five routes: West Coast, Mountain States, Midwest (including Kentucky and Indiana), New England and East Coast.
The walk in Louisville begins. 🇺🇸@CarryTheLoad volunteers are walking across Louisville today to honor military, first responders and their families who have given the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5AtAa0bGJa— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) May 18, 2023
One of the first stops in Louisville was at the Kroger at 9440 Brownsboro Road. From there, volunteers headed toward Westport Road, Participants will continue walking throughout the day, passing by the city's landmarks, including Cave Hill Cemetery and Louisville Slugger Field. Walkers will continue into southern Indiana and wrap up at the Jeffersonville Fire Department on Wall Street.
Many military members and first responders are walking in honor of family members who died in the line of service.
"Our whole mission is to provide an active way for people to connect to the sacrifices that have been made in this country, whether it be military, first responders and their families," said relay manager Colton Morrow. "Because they get up every morning and they hurt because they lost a loved one and they gave that ultimate sacrifice. The least we could do is walk."
Bryce Roland from Perry, Georgia was one of the walkers moving through Louisville on Thursday.
"It's great to be walking, honoring the fallen heroes, servicemen and women, first responders and veterans," Roland said. "Walking across the country, meeting with literally thousands of people really restores your hope in this country and humanity. It's something that everyone can come together and unify around. It's something really special."
Roland said he has been taking part in the walk for about three years. He said he started this year's walk in Minneapolis, and wasn't sure how many miles they covered to get to Louisville. The walking is easy, he said, when he remembers the cause.
"When we hear those stories from people who come out and walk with us, when we think about who we're walking for, what we're walking for, it makes that next step, that next mile that much easier."
Roland said this year he is walking in honor of Col. Craig Lightfoot, the ROTC instructor at his high school. "He passed away about six months ago, and today I'm carrying him."
The relay is set to get started again Friday morning at the American Legion Post in Indianapolis.
People of all ages are encouraged to participate in the walk. Click Here if you'd like to volunteer to walk. The event will come to a close as the five routes converge at the Dallas Memorial March on May 28-29.
