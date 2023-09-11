LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is set to welcome dozens of refugees from all over the globe over the next month, and Catholic Charities is asking for your help.
By the end of October, the organization expects to help around 100 people settle in Louisville from places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Iraq and Central and South America.
About one-third of them are children.
When they arrive, they will be provided with a fully furnished apartment to start life in a new country.
In order to prepare for their arrival, Catholic Charities is asking for the community to help provide things like toiletries, sheets, towels and tables.
Colin Triplett, the resettlement director for Catholic Charities, said it really means a lot for refugees who have come from another country to come here to live in a furnished apartment.
Catholic Charities is also looking for volunteer English class assistants, mentors and transportation assistants.
To learn how to donate money, items or your time, click here.
