LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Space, a nonprofit organization in west Louisville that has been preparing fresh food and serving as a kitchen incubator for businesses and entrepreneurs, received a $50,000 award from the James Graham Brown Foundation.
According to a news release, the money will be used to produce more fresh meals by increasing Chef Space's storage capacity, allowing it to expand partnerships with other community organizations. Thanks to the award, Chef Space should soon be able prepare enough meals to feed an additional 1,000 families each month.
The award also includes funding for Chef Space to provide 1,000 hours of business training, kitchen training and technical assistance for entrepreneurs interested in the food service industry, with the goal of developing more food businesses in west Louisville. In 2018, the nonprofit expressed interest in converting vacant properties in the area into retail food shops.
In addition to helping people start their own businesses by providing resources like storage space and training opportunities, Chef Space works with other groups in the community to fight child hunger. Earlier this year, Chef Space organized two food drives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partnered with Fuel Meal Prep and Hot Buns Food Truck, and The Celtic Pig.
James Graham Brown has been a longtime supporter of Chef Space.
