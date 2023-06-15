LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public pool in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood is closed for the summer, leaving many families without a place to cool off.
But Thursday, the city of Louisville announced a plan to change that, giving kids access to other pools thanks to a partnership with several local organizations.
The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA is giving out 200 family memberships, and Kentucky Kingdom is offering 800 free passes for its park and Hurricane Bay. To make sure kids can get there, TARC is also giving out a summer youth pass.
That makes it free for students ages 6-19 to take the bus. They will also get a companion pass for one legal guardian.
Algonquin residents interested in a summer activity pass can call Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins’ office at 502-574-1101.
