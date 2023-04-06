LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab your comic books, and dress up like your favorite comic book character because the annual LouisvilleCon is back this weekend.
LouisvilleCon will be on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Triple Crown Pavilion at 1780 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown.
Tickets are still available, and can be purchased here. General Admission is only $20, and children 11 and under are free. Parking is also free. VIP Tickets are $50, and Platinum Tickets are $100. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Fan will be able to see more than 125 vendors, meet and greets with some of your favorite actors, and see who wins best cosplay at the Cosplay Contest at 4 p.m. Test your "Super Smash Brothers" skills in the video game tournament, or view your favorite anime in the movie room.
Some of the featured guests include Jay Goede, Pokemon voice actor; Chuck Huber, Dragon Ball Z voice actor and comic book legend Mike DeCarlo.
