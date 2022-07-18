LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville community center reopened after closing three years ago.
The Neighborhood Place is a one-stop shop for families and individuals who need assistance. On Monday, the eighth Neighborhood Place — the Charmoli Center — reopened at a new location at 9100 Marksfield Road, just off Shelbyville Road.
Its previous location, on Juneau Drive, was closed in 2019 because of budget cuts. About a year ago, however, the city passed a budget with money reallocated to open the center once again, just down the road from the old spot.
Neighborhood Place centers provide services like emergency financial assistance, school-related services, child welfare intervention, job training scholarships and more. Officials said access to social services has been lacking in east Louisville, and they’re happy to have the neighborhood place back.
The Charmoli Center is named for Jane Charmoli, a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who was one of the founders of the Neighborhood Place. She died in 2015.
The Charmoli Center is open weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to a physical neighborhood place, there’s a satellite site as well.
