LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local groups joined forces Saturday for Community Pet Day at the Beechmont Community Center.
Pets from around the city received basic wellness services such as exams, vaccines and microchipping.
Advocates say there are about 106,000 pets living in areas of Louisville without access to vet services. Eight Louisville zip codes, meanwhile, are without vet clinics.
Regular vet care keeps animals healthy and out of shelters.
"It turns out that many, many of the animals that are put into Louisville Metro Animal Shelter are surrendered because their owners cannot afford vet care," Karen Mujica of Pets for Life Louisville said.
Spay and neuter vouchers were also given out to community members who attended the event.
