LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local rehab center is asking for the community's help to put shoes on the feet of recovering addicts.
The Crown Recovery Center in Springfield, Kentucky, is kicking off a shoe drive at its campus during the month of March.
Staff members said some of the recovering addicts who show up for treatment don't own a pair of shoes, so leaders at the center decided to host the "Marching Through Recovery" shoe drive and are encouraging the community to help.
It's asking for donations of any type of shoes and any size to ensure that every client seeking treatment there has a decent pair of shoes.
"A lot of people, even if they have shoes, they might not be in the best shape," said James Bushnell with Crown Recovery Center. "A lot of times, people coming in have been living pretty rough, so it's a need. We have a lot of needs here, but that's something we identified this time of year."
Donations can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. all month long at the center, which is located at 2735 Bardstown Road in St. Catharine, Kentucky.
