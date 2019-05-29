LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the sixth straight year, Louisville leaders are giving young people in the community a chance to experience Louisville's cultural scene.
The goal is to keep students learning during the summer and expose them to all of Louisville's attractions.
Launched in 2014, the Cultural Pass allows one-time free admission for young people to attend 59 of Louisville's arts and cultural attractions. That includes the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, and the Frazier History Museum among others.
For the first time this year, residents in several surrounding counties, including New Albany/Floyd County, Charlestown/Clark County, Jeffersonville Township, Harrison County, and Bullitt County will be eligible to participate in the program through their public libraries.
During a news conference Wednesday at the Main Library, Mayor Greg Fischer and participating partners announced that the Main Library in downtown Louisville will host the Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase on June 1, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
This free event will feature performances and crafts including twenty members of the Arts and Culture Alliance. Participating groups will include the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more.
The Cultural Pass supports and encourages lifelong learning by providing free access to more than 50 of Greater Louisville’s arts and cultural institutions for children and young adults to age 21. The Pass is valid from June 1 to August 10 for one-time general admission at each of the participating institutions.
The goal is to keep kids occupied during the summer break and prevent a loss of learning before the next school year begins. Since the library's summer reading program is also part of the Cultural Pass, kids can build on their visits by reading.
"If you go to the Frazier and you see an amazing uniform, you might want to come in and read about that time in history," said Tracy Thomas, the youth programs coordinator at the Louisville Free Public Library. "Or if you go to the Science Center and you do a cool experiment, you might want to come in and do a cool science experiment. So it's a really cool tie-in and partnership with Louisville."
Passes will be available beginning June 1 at all Louisville library branches, as well as at the Bullitt County Public Library, Charlestown-Clark County Library, Floyd County Library, Harrison County Public Library, and the Jeffersonville Township Library.
Pass holders can register and track the progress of their Cultural Pass online here. Participants are encouraged to visit as many venues as possible during the summer. Pass holders with the most documented visits will be entered into a drawing for tickets, season passes and other prizes provided by members of the Arts and Culture Alliance.
The 2019 Cultural Pass is valid through August 10. Nearly 200,000 passes have been issued since the program began in 2014.
