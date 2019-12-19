LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to rock, Louisville. Three popular music festivals in three weekends will return to the city next year.
Dates for Hometown Rising, Louder than Life and Bourbon & Beyond have been announced.
All three festivals will return to the Kentucky Exposition Center grounds. The country music festival, Hometown Rising, will kick things off on Sept. 12-13.
Metallica will headline Louder than Life, which will run from Sept. 18-20.
Bourbon & Beyond will round out the festival trifecta from Sept. 25-27.
Other than Metallica, no lineup announcements for any of the festivals have been made yet.
