LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good golly! Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding in the bluegrass state.
The Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Early Learning said the expansion of the book-gifting program will focus on reaching more children and families statewide. The goal is to increase registration in existing Imagination Library programs in Kentucky, according to a news release.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an international early childhood program that gives books to kids from birth until age five for free every month in an effort to inspire a love of reading. Funding is provided by Parton, the state of Kentucky and local community partnerships, organizers said.
📣: KDE's Office of Special Education and Early Learning has announced the statewide expansion of @DollyParton's Imagination Library book gifting program to Kentucky! Read more about @dollyslibrary👉 https://t.co/A8XStdkO4e #KyEd pic.twitter.com/m9PRbloIXj— KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) October 26, 2021
"I'm so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky," Parton said.
Additionally, the expansion will find community partners to start new programs in the state. Organizers said those partners will "promote the program online and at in-person events, fundraise and enroll children" in the program.
Since the Imagination Library launched in 1995, more than 170 million books have been distributed to kids around the world for free, regardless of their family's income, through the voluntary program.
For more information about the Imagination Library and to enroll in the program, click here.
